China expects that a Japanese employee of pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma, who was sentenced to three years and six months in prison in an espionage case, will be released on December 14. The employee, who is in his 60s, is expected to return to Japan after his release.

Planned release

The Japan Times reported this, citing sources. According to them, final arrangements are currently underway for the employee's release on December 14.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detention and charges

Chinese authorities detained the Astellas Pharma employee in March 2023, when he was about to leave China after completing a business trip to Beijing. He was charged in August 2024.

The Chinese side accused the Japanese citizen of espionage, stating that he had passed China-related information to an intelligence agency. Chinese authorities did not provide details of these accusations.

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