China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has released certification documents for the new Nissan Terrano PHEV. They provide the model’s dimensions, powertrain data, towing capacity and equipment details, Motor1 reports.

Dimensions and equipment

The Terrano is 200.7 inches long, 77.9 inches wide and 77.2 inches tall, with a wheelbase of 112.2 inches. The SUV’s approach angle is stated at 36 degrees, while its departure angle is 31 degrees.

The model is based on the Navara Pro pickup, but it is 15.6 inches shorter and has a wheelbase that is 17.7 inches shorter. The Terrano’s stated towing capacity is 5,512 pounds, compared with 7,716 pounds for the Navara Pro.

The Chinese version will have 18-inch wheels with 265/65R18 tires. Exterior features include a side-opening rear door, an external mount for the spare wheel and vertically positioned rear lights. A panoramic roof will be available as an option.

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Powertrains and all-wheel drive

The Nissan Terrano will be sold only in a two-row configuration. The model will be offered with a 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel producing 187 hp, a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 254 hp, and a plug-in hybrid version.

The plug-in hybrid combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 204 hp with an electric motor producing up to 268 hp. Nissan has not yet disclosed the combined output of this powertrain.

All versions will have mechanical all-wheel drive with a driveshaft-based system. A similar layout is already used on the Navara Pro PHEV.

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