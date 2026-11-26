Photos of the updated Honda Accord sedan, which will be produced by the GAC Honda joint venture, have appeared in registration documents of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The car received a redesigned front end with split headlights: narrow lower lighting elements create a new look. A new Honda emblem has also been fitted on the hood. This was reported by Motor1.

Update of the current generation

Despite the substantially redesigned front end, this is not a new generation of the model. The published technical specifications indicate the same wheelbase as the current Accord. The window line shape, body line, and door handles also indicate that this is a current-generation vehicle.

Changes also affect the rear of the sedan. The taillights are now positioned on both sides of the model name lettering. The Honda emblem has been moved higher on the trunk lid and replaced with a new version of the logo.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Hybrid powertrain

According to data from the Chinese agency, the Accord is listed with a hybrid powertrain featuring a 2.0-liter gasoline engine, two electric motors, and a lithium-ion battery. The four-cylinder gasoline engine develops 146 hp, while the combined system output is not specified in the documents. For comparison, the global version of the model has 204 hp.

In this configuration, the car is fitted with 235/40 R19 tires. Depending on the version, its weight ranges from 1,585 to 1,633 kg. The documents concern a vehicle for the Chinese market, and there is no information about the appearance of such an update in other countries.

Read us on