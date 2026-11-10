Researchers in China found that pantethine — a vitamin B5 derivative available as a dietary supplement — may improve psoriasis treatment outcomes. In a clinical study involving 24 patients, better results after 12 weeks were observed in the group taking pantethine together with a topical calcipotriol/betamethasone ointment, ScienceDaily reports.

All participants used an ointment containing calcipotriol and betamethasone, while half also received pantethine tablets. The improvement was especially noticeable in patients who had elevated blood cholesterol levels before treatment began.

The role of dendritic cells

The scientists studied dendritic cells, which capture antigens, present them to T cells, and release signals that trigger inflammation. When excessively active, these cells can sustain chronic inflammation, including in psoriasis.

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In dendritic cells from people with psoriasis and certain other autoimmune diseases, the team found elevated levels of Vanin enzymes. Reducing the levels of these enzymes made dendritic cells less active and weakened their ability to stimulate T cells. A drug designed to inhibit Vanin also prevented the development of psoriasis in mice.

The link to cholesterol

According to the authors, excessive Vanin activity reduces the amount of pantethine inside dendritic cells. This was linked to increased cholesterol production and excessive activation of immune cells. Administering pantethine reduced cholesterol accumulation in dendritic cells and suppressed excessive immune activation in laboratory experiments.

The results were published on October 27 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine. The researchers emphasized that the trial involving 24 people is only proof of the clinical feasibility of the approach. Larger studies are needed to confirm pantethine's effectiveness, and the results in people do not prove that the improvement occurred through the mechanism established in laboratory experiments.

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