China has completed inspections of potentially hazardous geological sites within a 50-kilometer radius of the epicenter of a magnitude-7 earthquake that occurred in Baqen County, Nagqu, Xizang Autonomous Region. This was reported by ECNS, citing China’s Ministry of Natural Resources.

Inspections after the earthquake

The ministry activated a level-three emergency response for the prevention of geological disasters and sent an additional team of seven experts to the affected area. Together with local specialists, they are inspecting the area for secondary geological hazards that may have been caused by the earthquake.

Experts also analyzed satellite images taken before and after the earthquake. They assessed the condition of 80 glacial lakes and 145 glaciers within 50 kilometers of the epicenter. According to the ministry, the earthquake had a generally limited impact on glaciers and lakes, and no signs of glacial lake outburst floods caused by the tremors have been identified so far.

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157 sites inspected

The Department of Natural Resources of the Xizang Autonomous Region launched a level-two emergency response and mapped potentially hazardous geological sites within 100 kilometers of the epicenter. Experts and technical personnel, as well as drones and satellite navigation equipment, were deployed for urgent inspections.

A total of 78 people, 21 vehicles and 13 drones were involved in the work, while inspectors were divided into 18 groups. They checked the geological safety of temporary shelters, slope stability near houses and residential areas, and signs of movement at previously identified hazardous sites. In total, inspectors examined 157 sites, of which 122 had been known previously and 35 were identified during the inspections. Preventive measures were introduced at all high-risk sites. Authorities said no casualties from secondary geological disasters had been reported.

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