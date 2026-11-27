China’s Ministry of Natural Resources announced in November 2025 a confirmed resource of 1,444 tonnes of gold at the Dadonggou deposit in Liaoning Province. This is the largest single gold ore deposit discovered in the country since 1949, ScienceAlert reports.

According to the publication’s calculation, at a gold spot price of about $3,550 per troy ounce at the end of November 2026, the theoretical gross value of the gold at Dadonggou could amount to approximately $165 billion. This figure reflects the estimated market value of all the metal in the ground, rather than the amount of money that can actually be obtained from mining. The final economic value will depend on development costs and the share of gold that can be recovered.

Low gold grade and potential for open-pit mining

In the 1980s, individual traces of gold in this area were considered unprofitable. New research showed that they are part of a single continuous mineralized belt about 3 km long and 1.5 km wide. According to a study in China Mining Magazine, gold was found in every borehole during the latest stage of exploration.

The average gold grade in the ore is 0.56 grams per tonne, with a typical range of 0.3 to 1 gram per tonne. The deposit is considered suitable for open-pit mining and to have passed an assessment of the economic feasibility of development. During preliminary processing tests, gold recovery rates ranged from 65% to 91%.

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Unusual geological structure

A study published in 2026 in the journal Ore Geology Reviews was based on materials from more than 200 boreholes, field observations, and microscopic analysis of quartz. Unlike most gold ore sites in this region, where gold is associated with steep quartz veins, at Dadonggou the ore is located in gently dipping or nearly horizontal zones within a fine-grained metamorphic rock — phyllite.

Researchers believe that gold-bearing fluids moved along gently dipping faults and were deposited along weak planes in the rock. Scientists suggest that similar geological combinations of faults, fractured zones, and phyllite near the Liaoning metamorphic complex may be priorities for further exploration.

Another large deposit, Wangu in Hunan Province, may contain more than 1,000 tonnes of gold, according to a preliminary estimate. However, this figure remains a forecast that requires confirmation through further drilling. Together, the two sites may contain more than 2,000 tonnes of gold.

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