Snow leopard cub dies in China after 26 days of treatment — ECNS

A snow leopard cub that underwent intensive treatment for 26 days after being rescued has died in China’s Qinghai Province. The Xining Wildlife Park reported this in a statement published on WeChat, ECNS reports.

Severe injuries after rescue

The cub, named Ling Xiaohan, was transferred on October 7 to the Qinghai Province Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center from a unit of the Qinghai Lake scenic area administration in Tianjun County. During the initial examination, veterinarians found multiple skull fractures, multiple brain hemorrhages, cerebral edema, and an intracranial infection.

Specialists began treatment that included nutritional support, stabilization of the animal’s condition, and anti-infection therapy. During treatment, the animal frequently experienced prolonged and severe seizures, so veterinarians adjusted the care plan and provided continuous intensive care.

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The condition remained critical

Despite slight improvement, the cub remained extremely weakened and in critical condition. At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, it fell into a coma, after which cardiac and respiratory failure developed. The animal died at 2:28 a.m. despite resuscitation efforts.

The center expressed regret that it was unable to save the leopard and said it intended to analyze the course of treatment and improve its wildlife rescue capabilities. The snow leopard has the highest level of state protection in China.

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