Former Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong dies — Channel NewsAsia

Former Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong died in Beijing, China, on Wednesday. She was 80 years old at the time of her death. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Career in the Chinese government

Liu Yandong was a former member of China’s elite Politburo. For much of her political career, she was widely regarded as the most prominent and highest-ranking female official in the country’s political leadership. The report notes that men dominate China’s political leadership.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Women in the Politburo

Liu Yandong was one of the few women to become a full member of the Politburo after the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. China’s Politburo currently has 21 members, all of whom are men.

Read us on