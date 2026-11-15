China has spotted a new version of the VT-4 main battle tank ahead of the international air show in Zhuhai, which is considered a modification of the VT-4B. The vehicle was recorded after arriving at Zhuhai Airport in Guangdong province along with other military equipment prepared for display at Airshow China.

As the South China Morning Post reports, the tank has noticeable differences from the previous VT-4A version, particularly in armour protection, active protection, armament and electronic equipment. At the same time, it retains the general design features of a third-generation main battle tank.

Some modernization elements show signs of technologies developed for China’s next-generation armored vehicles, including the fourth-generation Type 100 tank family and the upgraded Type 99B. The 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition will take place in Zhuhai from December 7 to 13.

Armour and remote weapon station

Photographs circulated on social media show thicker explosive reactive armour on the front of the hull and along the sides. It extends lower down, covering the lower front part of the vehicle and part of its running gear.

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One of the most noticeable changes is a remotely controlled weapon station with a 30mm cannon, replacing the standard 12.7mm machine gun mounted on the roof of most tanks. According to the publication’s assessment, such armament could enhance the vehicle’s capabilities against loitering munitions, FPV drones, infantry and anti-tank teams.

Protection and observation systems

The VT-4B is likely equipped with an active protection system resembling the GL-6. A similar system has been used on recent main battle tanks of China’s People’s Liberation Army. It includes four phased-array radar panels on the turret for all-round threat detection and two interceptor launchers near its rear.

The source also reports that the situational awareness system has been upgraded: the commander’s sight has been replaced with a large separately mounted electro-optical and infrared sensor module. Thicker antennas may indicate support for high-speed data exchange between vehicles and tactical networks. A small radio-frequency array is also visible on one side of the weapon station, though its purpose remains unclear.

The VT-4 series is China’s most successful export line of main battle tanks. It has already entered service with the armies of Pakistan, Thailand and Nigeria.

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