The Dongfeng Nissan joint venture has launched the NX7 plug-in hybrid crossover on the Chinese market. The model debuted on November 27 at the Guangzhou Auto Show and became the fourth vehicle in the N Series lineup. As Motor1 reports, the NX7 is offered in three trim levels priced from 129,900 to 149,900 yuan, while the entry-level version could be purchased for 119,900 yuan during the auto show.

Range and powertrain

All versions of the crossover are equipped with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine producing 98 hp and a 228-hp traction electric motor. The vehicle received a 40.95 kWh CATL lithium iron phosphate battery.

Dongfeng Nissan claims an electric-only range of up to 325 km under the Chinese CLTC cycle. With a full fuel tank and a charged battery, the total range, according to the company's estimate, reaches 1,666 km under the same cycle. CLTC figures are laboratory results and may differ from the results of other testing methods.

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Crossover equipment

The NX7 is 4,785 mm long, 1,932 mm wide and 1,665 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,815 mm. The cabin features a 17.3-inch display with 3K resolution and a 55-inch augmented-reality head-up display.

The flagship 320 Ultra LiDAR Edition is equipped with roof-mounted lidar and a driver-assistance system based on Momenta R7 technology. It supports navigation assistance when driving on highways and city streets. Overall, the model has 22 driver-assistance functions, including automatic emergency braking and parking assistance. Voice control supports Mandarin, Cantonese and the Sichuan dialect of Chinese.

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