Chinese lawmakers have proposed narrowing the use of the residential surveillance at a location designated by the police (RSDL) procedure. A draft fourth revision of the Criminal Procedure Law stipulates that police will no longer be able to designate the location of such surveillance for suspects and defendants without a permanent residence, South China Morning Post reports.

Changes to the procedure

The draft consists of 55 articles and, according to Xinhua, pays particular attention to protecting the rights of participants in criminal proceedings — victims, suspects, defendants and lawyers. The document clarifies that surveillance at a designated location should be an alternative measure aimed at reducing the number of pretrial detentions.

Currently, the law allows this procedure to be used in two cases: if a suspect or defendant does not have a permanent residence, and in cases involving crimes that endanger state security or terrorism, when residential surveillance could hinder an investigation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Criticism and other provisions

The procedure was introduced in 1996 and expanded in 2012. It was initially viewed as a less severe measure intended to reduce the number of detentions and arrests. However, it later became the harshest form of detention in state security cases, including those related to terrorism.

Liu Renwen, a scholar at the Institute of Law of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told Xinhua that in practice there had been cases of abuse of the procedure that undermined the fairness of justice. Lawyers had previously called for this measure to be restricted or abolished, and some of them accused the authorities of using torture to obtain information from suspects.

According to Xinhua, the draft is also intended to prevent detention beyond the established time limits, expand opportunities for assistance to victims who find it difficult to collect evidence, and enshrine a ban on the presumption of guilt. Beijing criminal defense lawyer Jin Hongwei called the proposed restriction an improvement but expressed concern that it might not reduce the number of pretrial detentions and could instead lead to more arrests.

Read us on