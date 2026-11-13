China’s anti-corruption watchdog said that Wang Zhonglin, the former head of Wuhan’s party organization and former head of the Communist Party of China in Hubei province, is under investigation. He is being investigated on suspicion of serious violations of discipline and the law, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Position during the pandemic

Wang Zhonglin, 64, took charge of Wuhan in February 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He replaced Ma Guoqiang, who was removed from office amid criticism of the city’s initial response to the outbreak.

Wang was also a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. In 2021, he was appointed governor of Hubei, and in 2024, secretary of the province’s party committee, the highest position in the region.

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Other cases in Hubei

Earlier this year, Wang was transferred from an active political role to a senior position in China’s parliament. As the outlet notes, other senior officials who worked in Hubei during the pandemic have also been targeted in anti-corruption purges.

Former provincial party committee secretary Jiang Chaoliang received a suspended death sentence for bribery in August. An investigation into former governor Wang Xiaodong was launched in May, while former Wuhan mayor Zhou Xianwang was sentenced to 14 years in prison in October in a corruption case.

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