China is investigating Shanghai Communist Party secretary Chen Jining, who is a member of China’s Politburo. China’s state news agency Xinhua reported this on November 24, Channel NewsAsia writes.

Grounds for the investigation

Chen Jining is being investigated on suspicion of “serious violations of discipline and laws.” Channel NewsAsia notes that in China, this wording is often used as a euphemism for corruption cases.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The report does not specify which possible violations prompted the investigation.

Chen Jining’s position

Chen Jining is the secretary of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai and a member of the country’s elite Politburo. In an Associated Press photograph published by Channel NewsAsia, he took part in a discussion of a government report on March 6, 2025, on the sidelines of a session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. The Channel NewsAsia report cites Reuters.

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