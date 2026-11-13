In China, the education department of Shaanxi province has formed a joint group to investigate issues raised online concerning Yan’an University following the death of pianist and associate professor Bai Baoguo. South China Morning Post reported this, citing a statement from the department.

Bai Baoguo, who taught at the Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts at Yan’an University, died on October 20 at the age of 54. On November 3, a six-page note was circulated on the Chinese internet which, according to several Chinese media outlets, was published by one of his students with the consent of the teacher’s family.

Claims about requirements for teachers

In the note, Bai claimed that university employees were given strict targets for attracting corporate funding for research and publishing academic articles. According to him, because of the difficulty of meeting these requirements, teachers allegedly invested their own money, transferred it to the university through partner companies, and later received the money back through the institution’s financial channels. He described the practice as falsifying the fulfillment of targets.

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The pianist wrote that in September 2025, the human resources department informed him of a possible demotion and contract change due to failure to meet evaluation criteria. He claimed that he was required to pay 150,000 yuan to meet the project funding requirement and another 50,000 yuan to secure publications.

Authorities’ response

Shaanxi’s education department confirmed the teacher’s death and said it attached great importance to the issues raised online. The department said it would conduct a comprehensive investigation and that the case would be handled in accordance with laws and regulations.

According to a profile on the university’s website, Bai graduated from the Wuhan Conservatory of Music, taught piano for more than 30 years, was a member of the Chinese Musicians’ Association, a judge at piano competitions, and the author of more than a dozen academic articles.

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