In the Chinese city of Guiyang, authorities have formed a specialized militia unit made up of employees of a road and bridge construction company, which is being prepared to repair airfields during wartime. This was reported by the South China Morning Post, citing the Chinese People’s Liberation Army newspaper PLA Daily.

The unit includes employees of an unnamed major company that took part in the construction of the Huajiang Canyon Bridge in Guizhou Province. The 2.9-km bridge rises 625 meters above the canyon floor. According to the publication, the company has built 28 bridges that are among the world’s 100 highest.

Training repair teams

PLA Daily noted that existing militia repair groups in the Nanming district of Guiyang were unable to cope with extensive runway damage or major disruptions to the road network. Local authorities began recruiting transport infrastructure specialists in 2022.

The unit has repeatedly trained together with military personnel. Participants practiced runway inspections, debris clearance and emergency concreting. The military set deadlines and standards for the work, while the construction company maintains heavy equipment and materials jointly managed by military and civilian authorities.

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Use of civilian resources

Analysts cited by the publication believe that creating such units in peacetime is intended to ensure the organized use of civilian resources in a possible conflict without waiting for emergency mobilization after hostilities begin.

Similar airfield repair units were previously formed in Shandong Province in 2018, Jiangsu Province in 2024, and in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province neighboring Guizhou, in April. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army is also testing unmanned systems for airfield restoration. During one joint military-civilian exercise, drones mapped runway damage, robotic dogs used lasers to work with unexploded ordnance, and unmanned ground vehicles cleared hazardous explosive objects before repairs began.

Experts interviewed by the South China Morning Post noted that trained civilian engineers can supplement the limited number of military repair units. At the same time, the effectiveness of such a system will depend on the scale of the damage, the speed of mobilizing workers and combat conditions.

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