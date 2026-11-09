Chinese researchers have developed gradient hydrogel electrodes for non-invasive brain-computer interfaces. During a visual data-entry test, they achieved accuracy of more than 94%, South China Morning Post reports.

Stable EEG recording

The development was presented by a team from Guangxi University, Guangxi Medical University and Tsinghua University. In an article for the peer-reviewed journal NPJ Flexible Electronics, the scientists described an electrode with a gradual change in stiffness: it is soft where it contacts the scalp and firmer near the connection to the electronic circuit.

According to the study’s authors, this design is intended to reduce issues associated with conventional rigid and uniformly soft electrodes, including displacement during movement and motion-induced signal fluctuations. The gradient electrodes were integrated into a commercial electroencephalography (EEG) cap.

In one trial, the electrodes provided continuous EEG recording for eight hours while the participant walked, ate, read and slept. Separately, the team conducted a 14-hour test at rest, during which the participant performed signal-stability and movement tasks every hour.

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Virtual keyboard task

In the stability test, participants entered a sequence of numbers from one to nine and a date by looking at a flickering virtual keyboard. Data-entry accuracy exceeded 94%. In the movement task, they focused on target virtual cells over which colored lines moved; accuracy in this test exceeded 90%.

The researchers also compared the development with commercial gel electrodes. According to their data, their performance deteriorated significantly over time because the gel dried out, while individual channels became almost unusable after four to five hours. Before human trials, the electrodes were tested on mice, and no adverse reactions were recorded.

The scientists believe that such electrodes could expand the possibilities for long-term recording of high-quality EEG signals in non-invasive brain-computer systems. Among potential applications, they named daily medical monitoring, sleep monitoring and warnings about conditions such as epilepsy.

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