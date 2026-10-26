Power supply has been fully restored in Baqing County of Nagqu City in the Xizang Autonomous Region in southwestern China after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake. Electricity supply in the affected area was restored at 20:38 on Saturday, ECNS reports.

Emergency crews on site

State Grid Xizang Electric Power Co., Ltd. dispatched emergency teams to the area to repair the network and maintain electricity supply. As of Saturday, 301 repair workers and 39 vehicles had been deployed there.

The work also involved 19 mobile medium- and low-voltage generators, as well as 83 sets of emergency equipment and materials for connection to the power grid.

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Lighting for temporary shelters

The crews supplied electricity to the on-site operational headquarters, arranged lighting in temporary shelters, and connected tents and prefabricated houses to the grid. Workers also repaired damaged power lines.

The company said it would continue supporting electricity supply to key facilities in the affected area so that residents could get through the winter period in warmth and have reliable access to electricity.

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