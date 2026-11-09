China reconstructs face of possible son of first emperor — ECNS

In China, researchers have reconstructed the face of a young man buried in an accompanying tomb in the village of Shangjiao, east of the mausoleum of the first emperor Qin Shi Huang in Shaanxi Province. Scientists believe the buried man may have been the son of the first emperor.

Reconstruction based on the skull

As ECNS reports, specialists at Northwest University used craniofacial reconstruction methods. They concluded that the man likely belonged to the Qin imperial family. He was about 30 years old at the time of his death.

A bronze arrowhead was found in the right temporal bone of the skull. Before burial, the man’s head and limbs were separated from his torso. Researchers suggest that he may have died during a purge ordered by the second emperor of the Qin dynasty, Qin Er Shi, also known as Ying Huhai.

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Signs of imperial origin

The reconstruction shows a man with almond-shaped eyes and a high nasal bridge. These features resemble the description of Qin Shi Huang in the “Records of the Grand Historian,” which attributes a prominent nose and elongated eyes to the first emperor.

High-status items were also found in the tomb, including gold and silver artifacts and bronze swords. According to the researchers, these finds further support the version that the buried man belonged to the imperial family.

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