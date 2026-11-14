Chinese researchers, in a sample of 26,836 men, found that wearing tight underwear was associated with a higher prevalence of erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation according to screening questionnaires, as well as somewhat poorer semen parameters. The South China Morning Post reports on the findings of the study published in the Asian Journal of Andrology.

Data from nearly 27,000 participants

A team led by Wu Liming from the Reproductive Medicine Center of the First Affiliated Hospital of the University of Science and Technology of China recruited participants from reproductive clinics between July 2019 and May 2025. Initially, 42,054 men were enrolled to assess fertility, while the final sample included 26,836.

Participants self-reported the type of underwear they usually wore. Loose-fitting styles were worn by 21,221 men, while tight options — including fitted boxers, Y-front briefs and thongs — were worn by 5,615. All participants also completed questionnaires about erection problems and premature ejaculation and provided samples for semen analysis.

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Differences in questionnaires and analyses

According to the screening questionnaires, the prevalence of erectile dysfunction was 62.7% among men who usually wore tight underwear, compared with 57.8% among those who chose loose-fitting underwear. The prevalence of premature ejaculation was 30.8% and 23.2%, respectively.

In the loose-underwear group, the average sperm concentration was 63.9 million per milliliter, compared with 60.5 million per milliliter in the tight-underwear group. Sperm motility was also higher: 46.3% versus 44.1%. The authors noted that tight underwear was associated with a 5–10% reduction in certain semen parameters.

Study limitations

The researchers also recorded that men in the tight-underwear group were more likely to smoke, consume alcohol, and have varicocele or prostatitis. At the same time, the authors stressed that the study was conducted at a single center and had a cross-sectional design, so its findings require further study.

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