China's J-35A stealth multirole fighter jet has arrived in Zhuhai, southern China, where it will be presented in a static display for the first time at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. This was reported by South China Morning Post.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that the aircraft arrived at Jinwan Airport in Zhuhai on the morning of November 28. The J-35A was previously demonstrated in flight at the 15th Zhuhai Airshow, but the current exhibition will be its first public ground display for international visitors.

J-35A capabilities

The J-35A has a single-seat, twin-engine design with an integrated wing and fuselage and two canted vertical stabilizers. The aircraft was designed to reduce radar visibility and counter other stealth fighter jets.

The J-35A's primary mission is to gain air superiority, but it can also strike ground and maritime targets. According to the publication, the fighter is intended to counter aircraft of previous generations and air defense systems, as well as intercept combat aircraft, bombers, and cruise missiles.

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According to CCTV, the vertical stabilizers of the aircraft for the static display bear the emblem of China's Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), rather than Chinese Air Force markings. SCMP notes that this is seen as a signal of intentions to promote the fighter on foreign markets.

MA700 demonstrator

A demonstrator of the MA700 regional turboprop aircraft, developed by Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation, also arrived in Zhuhai the previous day. It completed a four-hour flight from the city of Xi'an. Development of the 70-seat aircraft has continued since 2013 and has repeatedly been delayed due to supply chain problems.

The MA700 was initially planned to be equipped with Canadian Pratt & Whitney Canada PW150C engines, but after Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation was added to the U.S. trade blacklist in 2020, exports of these engines were restricted. The developers switched to the Chinese AEP400 engine, which underwent initial flight testing with the MA700 in 2026. The aircraft still needs to undergo certification, and routes of 300–800 km are considered the most economical for it.

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