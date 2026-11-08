China tested a system that delivers microbubbles beneath a hull on a new 50,000-ton tanker for petroleum products and chemicals. According to a press release, during five months of operational trials it reduced the vessel’s net energy consumption by about 5%, South China Morning Post reports.

The second-generation Intelligent Bubble Lubrication System was developed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation. The tanker has already entered service, and the test results were published in a press release dated October 17.

How the system works

The system continuously supplies compressed air beneath the vessel’s hull, creating a layer of microbubbles between it and seawater. This changes the flow of water along the hull, reducing friction and the amount of energy needed to move the vessel.

The principle of reducing drag is related to supercavitation technology used for high-speed torpedoes and underwater projectiles. However, in commercial shipping, it is not about creating a large gas cavity around an object, but about a layer of air microbubbles near the hull.

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The effect depends on compressor operation

According to an estimate in the press release, a tanker of this class normally consumes about 20 tonnes of fuel per day. A 5% reduction in consumption could mean savings of about one tonne of fuel daily. However, this is a calculation based on typical consumption rather than a direct measurement of daily savings during the trials.

The actual effect depends on whether the reduction in power needed to move the vessel exceeds the amount of electricity consumed by the air-compression compressors. The new version of the system has an improved air supply configuration, automatic control and monitoring: it adjusts air supply according to the vessel’s speed and draft and analyses energy efficiency in real time.

The developers said the system is compatible with vessels powered by liquefied natural gas, electricity, methanol or ammonia. A 3,300-TEU container ship already equipped with the second-generation system is expected to be completed and delivered to the customer soon.

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