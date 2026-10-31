In China, published announcements for admission to the 2027 xuandiaosheng program did not provide an opportunity for graduates of foreign universities to apply. More than a dozen provincial-level regions, including Beijing and Shanghai, opened applications in September and October. As the South China Morning Post reports, none of the available announcements contains an application channel for candidates educated abroad.

A program for future cadres

Xuandiaosheng, or the “selected graduates” system, is intended to select and train future personnel for China’s party-state apparatus. Participants in the program must work for several years at the grassroots level — in townships and urban districts — before moving on to leadership positions in party or state bodies.

The requirements for candidates are stricter than in regular civil service recruitment and vary by region. Applicants are usually required to be members of the Communist Party of China and have experience in student leadership. For those whose first degree did not meet the criteria, a diploma from a foreign university on an approved list could previously be a route to participating in the program.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changes to recruitment rules

At least ten regions, including Beijing and Guangdong, explicitly listed separate leading foreign universities among those whose graduates were eligible for the 2023 and 2024 recruitment intakes. Among the regions that had allowed graduates of foreign universities at that time, only Shanghai and Henan retained this option during the 2025 recruitment campaign. It is absent from the current announcements there as well, while Heilongjiang explicitly stated that graduates of foreign universities cannot participate.

Consultant Jasper Jiang, who helps students prepare for civil service selection processes, said that from 2024–2025 the program effectively shifted to recruiting exclusively among graduates of universities in mainland China. According to Xinhua, the number of positions in the national civil service recruitment fell from about 39,700 for the 2025 intake to 35,700 for the 2027 intake.

Victor Shih, a professor at the University of California, San Diego, suggested that national security considerations may be one factor behind the restrictions. At the same time, China’s Ministry of State Security said in July 2025 that foreign intelligence and security services had long viewed the overseas student community as a target for recruitment.

Read us on