China has submitted a draft of amendments to the Criminal Procedure Law for consideration by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. The document consists of 55 articles and, according to ECNS, is intended to punish crimes more effectively and strengthen the protection of the rights of participants in criminal proceedings.

Issues covered by the draft

The proposed amendments concern coercive measures against individuals, as well as the sealing, seizure, freezing and handling of property in criminal cases. Separate provisions are devoted to criminal proceedings involving minors and cases with a foreign element.

The draft also provides that victims, their legal representatives or close relatives will be able to apply for legal assistance in accordance with the law if, for specified reasons, they have not engaged a representative.

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Provisions concerning foreigners

The draft includes provisions intended to ensure fair treatment of foreign suspects and defendants. The Criminal Procedure Law is the principal law governing criminal proceedings in China.

The law was adopted in July 1979. It underwent major revisions in 1996 and 2012, and was partially amended in 2018 to support further reforms of the national supervisory and judicial systems.

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