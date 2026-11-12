In China, the Qingqibing solar-powered drone, designed for flights lasting up to 30 hours, made its first flight at an airport in the country’s northwest. ECNS reports, citing the 11th Research Institute of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Aircraft characteristics

The aircraft runs entirely on solar energy and has an electric propulsion system. It is 3.2 meters long and has an 8-meter wingspan. According to its design specifications, the drone’s maximum flight duration is expected to reach 30 hours.

The drone has a modular design that allows various payloads to be installed quickly. Possible equipment options include communications systems and remote sensing equipment.

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Rapid deployment

Qingqibing can be launched from a vehicle-mounted launch system. According to the institute, ground preparation for launch takes about 20 minutes, which is intended to ensure the aircraft’s rapid deployment.

The developers position the drone as an energy-efficient and low-cost aircraft suitable for rapid mass production. Its potential applications include inspecting long pipelines and large water management projects, geodetic and natural resource surveys, inspections of areas after natural disasters, and monitoring large areas.

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