In the Chinese city of Golmud, the first generating unit of the Huadian Golmud Phase I coal-fired power plant was put into commercial operation after a 168-hour trial run. It became the country’s highest-altitude ultra-supercritical coal power unit, ECNS reports.

Power unit at an altitude of 2,850 meters

The project is located in Qinghai Province at an average altitude of 2,850 meters above sea level. Its first phase includes two coal-fired power units with a capacity of 660 MW each. The first unit began commercial operation on November 5.

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Total investment in the project amounts to approximately 6.2 billion yuan. Once fully commissioned, the facility is expected to generate around 6 billion kWh of electricity annually. According to the publication, this is enough to supply about 6.6 million residents.

Technical challenges

The first generating unit was included in the fifth list of key first-of-its-kind technical equipment in the energy industry, identified by China’s National Energy Administration. The project is intended to address technical tasks related to operation at high altitude, the use of coal with a high alkali content, and deep peak-load regulation.

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