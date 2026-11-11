China has put into operation its first fully automated drilling rig for geological exploration and mining, capable of conducting core drilling with core sampling at depths of up to 7,000 meters. The ZJ50DB/XD70DB rig was deployed at a scientific site along the Xianshuihe Fault in the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan Province, ECNS reports.

Rig capabilities

According to the Shandong Provincial Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources, the rig combines intelligent, digital and automated technologies. It is equipped with a centralized digital control system for the entire drilling process. Some of the technologies used are being applied in China for the first time.

Depending on its configuration and drilling method, the rig can carry out conventional drilling of oil and gas wells to depths of up to 5,000 meters. It can also conduct wireline core drilling to depths of up to 7,000 meters, combining rapid well construction with the collection of high-quality rock samples at great depths.

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Study of the Xianshuihe Fault

The Xianshuihe Fault is located at an altitude of 4,300 meters on the eastern edge of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and is an active seismic system. The scientific project involves drilling to a depth of 2,800 meters, and the final borehole diameter must be at least 122 millimeters.

Directional drilling will be used to pass through key sections deep within the fault, and cores will be systematically collected. After the work is completed, the borehole is planned to be preserved for long-term scientific monitoring. The project is expected to provide direct data on the fault's deep structure, material composition and the physical and chemical properties of rocks, as well as support research into earthquake mechanisms, measures to prevent and mitigate the consequences of regional disasters, and the development of major infrastructure projects.

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