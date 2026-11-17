Chinese researchers proposed in a computer model an orbital group of 40 reusable unmanned vehicles that could begin descending toward any point on Earth after a maximum delay of two and a half minutes. For most populated regions between 60 degrees north and 60 degrees south, the delay would be about one minute, according to calculations, the South China Morning Post reports.

This does not refer to the flight time to the target, but to the maximum waiting time for the moment when one of the vehicles reaches a suitable position to deorbit. All conclusions of the study are based exclusively on computer modelling.

A model with 40 vehicles

The work was carried out by a team led by Du Chongrui from the School of Astronautics at Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi'an. The study was published on October 30 in the peer-reviewed Chinese journal Acta Aeronautica et Astronautica Sinica.

In the model, the vehicles operated in circular orbits at an altitude of 400 km. The researchers used a reference model of the CAV-H hypersonic glide vehicle rather than the actual characteristics of China's experimental Shenlong spaceplane. It was assumed that after descending to an altitude of 100 km, the vehicle would begin atmospheric gliding, with a maximum range of about 10,348 km and a lateral manoeuvring capability of 2,485 km.

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The team took into account orbital transfer time, atmospheric gliding capabilities, and Earth's rotation. The researchers used an artificial intelligence method to optimise orbital inclination, the distance between orbital planes, and vehicle positions.

Shorter intervals between deorbiting opportunities

According to the results of a 24-hour simulation, the optimised configuration provided a maximum interval between opportunities to reach a given point in the world of about two and a half minutes. For the best tested traditional Walker satellite-system configuration, this figure was 8.6 minutes.

Focusing on latitudes where most of the world's population lives reduced the maximum interval to one minute — by 58.8%. At the same time, this arrangement worsened coverage near the poles.

The researchers cited rapid emergency response and fast transportation among possible applications. The publication notes that such a system could potentially also have military significance, as manoeuvrable vehicles already in orbit could begin descending after receiving a command.

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