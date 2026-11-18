In the Baxian and Naxian caves in China’s Guangxi province, researchers found nine fossil human teeth. Eight of them were classified as Homo erectus based on morphological features, while one tooth could not be identified precisely. The remains were dated to a period from about 324,000 to 184,000 years ago, Live Science reports.

New data on Homo erectus

Previously, the latest physical evidence of Homo erectus presence in mainland Asia was dated to about 400,000 years ago. The new discoveries indicate that this species may have lived in southern China much later. The teeth were found among more than 18,000 fossil animal remains, including those of primates, elephants, rhinoceroses and other ungulates.

The age of the remains and surrounding sediments was determined using radiometric methods, including uranium decay. Scientists also took samples from five teeth to analyze ancient proteins, as DNA degrades more easily. The protein signatures of four teeth, whose shape resembled Homo erectus teeth, matched data previously obtained for this species.

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The mysterious ninth tooth

The fifth analyzed sample, designated PA1796, differs from the teeth of Homo erectus, Neanderthals and modern humans. Analysis showed that it belonged to a male individual but did not reveal a recognizable protein signature. The study’s authors suggest that the tooth may have belonged to another hominin species that lived in the area at the same time.

Some experts allow that the sample may have belonged to a Denisovan or a representative of a related lineage, but there is no final conclusion. Another study of the same teeth and animal teeth from the caves indicated that the Homo erectus population consumed plant and animal food in a tropical ecosystem similar to a rainforest.

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