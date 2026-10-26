A 122mm self-propelled howitzer has been spotted near North Korea’s border with South Korea. Its presence is a rare case of such artillery being deployed openly, The Japan Times reports.

Artillery spotted near the border

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported the howitzer on Sunday. It cited photographs taken from an observation deck in the South Korean border city of Gimpo. According to the agency, the images likely show an artillery unit, as well as North Korean military personnel conducting exercises on the coast of Kaepung County.

The coast of Kaepung is located about 1.5 kilometers from the observation deck. Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University in Seoul, called it unusual that North Korea was displaying self-propelled artillery so visibly. In his view, Pyongyang is thereby signaling its intention to enforce its border policy through force rather than dialogue or negotiations, while also warning Seoul against escalating border tensions.

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Correspondence at the UN Security Council

Tensions between North Korea and South Korea have also intensified following a letter from Pyongyang’s representative to the UN Security Council. According to the state-run KCNA agency, North Korea reiterated its claim that Seoul fabricated the September mine incident in the demilitarized zone.

North Korea’s letter was a response to South Korea’s appeal to the UN Security Council last week. Seoul stated that the September 21 explosion in the demilitarized zone was caused by a mine planted by North Korean military personnel and called it a violation of the Korean War Armistice Agreement. The UN Command, which oversees the demilitarized zone, also stated that a mine on the North Korean side of the demarcation line violated the terms of the armistice. Pyongyang denies responsibility.

South Korea’s Ministry of Unification said North Korea’s letter repeats Pyongyang’s previous position and is intended to justify border-marking work. Seoul had proposed dialogue with North Korea to reduce tensions at the border.

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