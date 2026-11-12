In Israel, the first meeting of the key parliamentary Committee on Arrangements was accompanied by shouting and mutual insults. Committee chair Roy Folkman ordered lawmaker Tali Gotliv to leave the hall after she repeatedly interrupted other speakers, Anadolu Agency reports.

Gotliv represents the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. As she was being escorted from the room, she continued to protest and shout.

Vote on the committee’s composition

Earlier, the Knesset approved the committee’s composition by 63 votes to 50. This was the first defeat for the bloc of acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the newly elected parliament. The temporary committee coordinates parliamentary work and forms other committees while negotiations on the next government continue.

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Despite the disputes, the committee approved the appointment of Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman as chair of the temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Knesset member Liran Avisar Ben-Horin will head the temporary Finance Committee.

Insults between lawmakers

The clashes began almost immediately after the meeting opened. Female lawmakers called Likud newcomer Erez Tadmor a weapons thief, referring to his conviction for stealing military equipment during his army service. According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Tadmor was sentenced to 45 days in prison.

Later, Tadmor called lawmaker Merav Ben-Ari a chicken, after which women in the hall accused him of misogyny. He also called for unity while stating that Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc had joined forces with Arab parties, which he called supporters of terrorism. The dispute is taking place ahead of a vote scheduled for November 17 on replacing Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

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