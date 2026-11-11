In Israel, Knesset members Meir Porush and Eliakim Stark of the United Torah Judaism party submitted two bills concerning the status of ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students and married men studying in kollels. One document provides for the possibility of deferring military service until the age of 26, while the other provides for a one-year suspension of arrests, investigations and criminal proceedings against those who meet the specified conditions, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Deferral until age 26

The first bill grants the defense minister the authority to defer service for yeshiva students who regularly devote at least 45 hours a week to religious study. For men studying in kollels, the requirement is at least 40 hours per week.

Each deferral may be valid for up to one year and renewed until the student reaches the age of 26. After that age, the defense minister must grant a full exemption from compulsory military service.

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The bill also contains transitional provisions intended to regulate the status of students for the period following the expiration of the previous legal mechanism. People who met the study requirements before the new law enters into force will not be held liable for failing to report for military service. If proceedings have already been initiated or a decision has been issued, the proceedings or enforcement of the decision must be immediately halted.

One-year suspension of measures

The second document, which its authors called the “arrest suspension law,” proposes suspending arrests, investigations and criminal enforcement measures against yeshiva students for one year, until comprehensive legislation on their status is adopted.

The bill prohibits the initiation of coercive procedures under the Military Service Law or the Military Justice Law against students who were required to report for service on or after July 1, 2023. To qualify, they must declare that they study at a yeshiva for at least 45 hours a week or at a kollel for at least 40 hours, and also confirm that they have no other job.

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