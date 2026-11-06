In Knysna, South Africa, the Democratic Alliance (DA) came first in the local elections on November 4 but did not win a majority in the municipal council. The party received nine of 21 seats and 44.41% of the vote, compared with 35.44% in the 2021 elections, Daily Maverick reports. The data are based on the completed vote count.

Coalition talks

Eleven seats are needed to control the council. The DA could secure a majority in a coalition with Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and the Knysna Civic Association. At the same time, a coalition of all other parties, excluding the DA and FF+, could also win the required 11 seats.

The African National Congress (ANC) has four seats on the Knysna council, while the Patriotic Alliance has two. Another six seats were won by parties with one representative each, including the South African Communist Party, EFF and FF+. In 2016, the DA had 10 seats and controlled the council together with Cope's one seat.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Results in other municipalities

In Saldanha Bay, the DA also failed to gain sole control, receiving 49.11% of the vote. In the 31-member council, the Patriotic Alliance has six seats, the ANC has four and FF+ has two. Cooperation between the DA and FF+ would give them a majority, although the outcome of negotiations has not been determined.

The DA won sole control in Stellenbosch, Drakenstein, Hessequa, Bergrivier, Swartland, Overstrand and Mossel Bay. In George, the party won 28 of 55 seats and 50.26% of the vote, while all other political forces combined have 27 seats.

Read us on