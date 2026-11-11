Paleontologists from the University of Oklahoma have identified a fossil crinoid more than 450 million years old in a Montreal museum collection, with soft tissues preserved in it. The specimen belongs to the extinct species Dendrocrinus simcoensis, an ancient marine animal related to modern starfish. ScienceDaily reports on the discovery.

Rare tissue preservation

Researchers determined that tube feet — small flexible structures of echinoderms — have been preserved in the specimen. This group of marine animals also includes starfish and sea urchins. According to the scientists, this is the second known case of fossil soft tissues being found in crinoids and the oldest documented example.

Usually, fossil remains of crinoids are represented only by hard skeletal parts, as soft tissues rapidly decompose after the animal's death. Paleontologist Lena Cole noted that their preservation is facilitated by exceptionally rare environmental conditions. Scientists emphasize that although millions of fossil crinoids are known, soft tissues have been found in them only for the second time.

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Information about feeding

Tube feet helped crinoids capture food particles from seawater and interact with ocean currents. Their shape, size, and arrangement can indicate the animal's feeding method and the environment to which it was adapted. Paleontologist David Wright compared the significance of these structures for research to the role of teeth in studying mammals.

The researchers also compared the ancient specimen with modern crinoids and found noticeable anatomical differences. According to the scientists, this provides new information about how the structure and feeding strategies of these marine animals changed over hundreds of millions of years.

Specimen from a museum collection

The fossil specimen had been stored for years at Montreal's Musée de paléontologie et de l'évolution. Cole and Wright established its scientific value when they examined the specimen more closely during a visit to the museum. The researchers noted that large museum collections may contain specimens whose significance becomes clear thanks to new methods and specialized research.

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