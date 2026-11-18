In Colombia, the warning systems of German bank Deutsche Bank experienced a major failure, Der Spiegel reports. The publication notes that banks consider Colombia a high-risk country and that organized crime there undermines the state.

Project Cali

Der Spiegel calls the report “Project Cali” and writes about Deutsche Bank’s sensitive operations in Colombia. The publication is part of the “Inside Deutsche Bank” series dedicated to the bank’s activities. The article is credited to Maria Christoph and Timo Schober, with the publication date listed as November 18, 2026.

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Possible consequences

According to the publication’s assessment, failures in the warning systems could have facilitated money laundering, exploitation, and drug trafficking. Der Spiegel presents this link as probable rather than as an established fact.

In the caption to the illustration, the publication also mentions protests in Colombia in 2019, violence, cocaine smuggling, and money laundering.

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