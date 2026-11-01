As of November 1, 2026, Colombia had not published a decision in the disciplinary case of Carlos Julián Caicedo, the partner of Ricardo Roa, the former president of the state oil company Ecopetrol. The state oversight body, the Procuraduría General de la Nación, brought disciplinary charges against Caicedo on June 16, 2025. As The Rio Times reports, there is still no decision in the case, and Caicedo has not been found liable.

Details of the disciplinary case

The proceedings concern Caicedo’s work as an adviser at Colombia’s National Institute of Roads, Invías, in 2023. According to the Procuraduría, he took up the position on January 24, 2023. The body is examining whether Caicedo simultaneously retained a service contract with Pascual Bravo University, which was in force from January 30 to October 17 of the same year.

The oversight body is considering a possible violation of incompatibility rules for public servants, as well as the principles of public morality and transparency. The Procuraduría classified the alleged misconduct as gravísima — the most serious category of disciplinary violations — and indicated possible gross negligence rather than intent.

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Connection to Ecopetrol

The Procuraduría’s statement mentions neither Ecopetrol nor Roa. The document also contains no information about the involvement of the oil company’s funds, employees, or contracts in the case. The connection to Ecopetrol is that Caicedo is Roa’s partner; Roa headed the company until July 30, 2026.

On July 23, 2026, Ecopetrol announced that Roa would leave his position at the end of the month, without naming the reasons for his departure. The company was subsequently managed on an interim basis by Juan Carlos Hurtado Parra and Camilo Barco. On September 24, the board of directors appointed Joaquín Gutiérrez Caballero as Ecopetrol’s chief executive officer effective September 28, 2026.

Further proceedings

After the charges were brought, Caicedo may submit a response, while a separate unit of the Procuraduría must make the decision. The oversight body has not announced a date for such a decision; its latest public statement on the case dates from June 2025. Following the review, Caicedo may be cleared of liability or subjected to a disciplinary sanction, and the decision can usually be appealed.

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