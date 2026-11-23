In Colombia, drones and explosives attacked a battalion headquarters in the city of La Jagua de Ibirico, Cesar Department. As a result of the attack, which occurred on Saturday evening, one serviceman was killed and at least 12 others were injured, Breaking Defense reports.

Series of drone attacks

This was not the first such incident in recent months. Earlier this month, drones dropped explosives on a military base in Santa Rosa del Sur, Bolivar Department, killing three soldiers. In October, a vessel of the 42nd Marine Infantry River Battalion on the Guapi River came under a similar attack: one marine was killed and four others were injured.

In September, a civilian radar was damaged in the Valle del Cauca region after an explosive-laden drone reportedly crashed into it. According to Caracol Radio, at least 93 drone attacks occurred in the country during the first 100 days of President Abelardo de la Espriella's term. Of the 26 servicemen killed during that period, at least 11 were victims of explosives dropped from drones.

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Need for counter-drone protection

The Colombian military already has some means of combating drones. On November 8, the Ministry of Defense released photographs of military personnel with signal-jamming guns and said that they had managed to neutralize a drone in Choco Department to prevent it from dropping grenades on soldiers.

At the same time, a source of the publication, a former colonel in the Colombian Army, said that units in frontline areas often lack protection against unmanned systems. In his view, the armed forces need stationary and mobile counter-drone systems. Rebecca Bill Chavez, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Western Hemisphere affairs, also stressed that alongside technical capabilities, Colombia needs to strengthen intelligence in order to identify networks that supply and modify drones and train operators.

On November 8, Colombia's Ministry of Defense also reported the seizure of a weapons cache that, according to the ministry, belonged to the Clan del Golfo group. The seized items included a drone and 35 grenades adapted to be dropped from it.

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