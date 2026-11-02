Former commander of the M-19 guerrilla movement, politician, and one of the co-presidents of the 1991 National Constituent Assembly Antonio Navarro Wolff has died in Colombia at the age of 78. His family confirmed his death on November 1, The Rio Times reports.

The family said in a statement that Navarro Wolff died at 2:42 p.m. Colombian time. Relatives called him a “Man of Peace” and asked that their privacy be respected during their mourning. The family did not disclose the cause of death or the place where he died. Details of the farewell were to be announced on November 2.

From M-19 to politics

Antonio Navarro Wolff was born on July 9, 1948, in the city of Pasto, Nariño Department, in southwestern Colombia. He earned a degree in sanitary engineering at the University of Valle and later pursued postgraduate studies at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom.

In the 1970s, he joined M-19, a Colombian guerrilla armed group. Navarro Wolff became the organization’s second-in-command and coordinated its negotiating commission during talks with the authorities in 1984–1985.

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In 1985, he lost a leg as a result of a grenade explosion in the city of Cali. M-19 reached a peace agreement with the government of President Virgilio Barco and demobilized in March 1990. After the murder of movement leader Carlos Pizarro in April 1990, Navarro Wolff became M-19’s candidate in the presidential election and finished third.

Work on the constitution

In 1990, Navarro Wolff served as minister of health. The following year, he became one of the three co-presidents of the National Constituent Assembly, which drafted Colombia’s current constitution.

He later served as mayor of Pasto, a member of the Chamber of Representatives for Bogotá, a senator, governor of Nariño Department, and Bogotá’s government secretary. At a later stage of his political career, he was associated with the Green Alliance party.

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