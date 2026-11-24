A car bomb exploded near the headquarters of the Meta Department administration in the Colombian city of Villavicencio. Dozens of people were injured in the attack, Anadolu Agency reports.

Buildings damaged in the city center

The explosion occurred late Monday evening on the grounds of the government complex in Villavicencio’s central park. The blast wave caused significant damage to the administrative building and nearby facilities, destroying the facades of several structures.

Among those injured were five guards working at the headquarters of the department administration. As of Tuesday morning, authorities had not reported any deaths.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Authorities and police response

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella condemned the explosion and said those responsible would be held accountable. He also accused drug trafficking groups of trying to intimidate his administration and said his government would not engage in dialogue with them.

Meta Department Governor Rafaela Cortes reported coordinating emergency and security measures with the military and police. Police will deploy operational, investigative and intelligence resources to identify those involved. The ombudsman’s office condemned the use of explosives in urban areas, calling it a serious threat to civilians.

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