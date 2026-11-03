Five people, including a two-month-old child, were killed in a series of explosions in Colombia. This was reported by the country’s president, Abelardo de la Espriella, Der Spiegel reports.

Explosions in Planadas

The highest number of casualties was recorded in the town of Planadas in the Tolima department in the central part of the country. Four people, including an infant, were killed there. According to departmental authorities, another 18 people were injured and 177 residential buildings were damaged.

Tolima authorities reported that three explosive devices detonated in Planadas in total. According to them, on Sunday evening, a truck loaded with explosives exploded near an army base in the municipality. A hospital and several residential buildings were also damaged as a result.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Planadas Mayor Juan Camilo Hueje told a local television channel that many of the injured were taken to a school, where they received medical assistance. He also said that the attack endangered patients and medical staff at the hospital.

Statements by authorities

Tolima authorities blamed dissident groups from the former FARC rebel organization for the attack. President de la Espriella called the attackers “narco-terrorists,” without specifying which groups he meant.

During another attack in the town of Algeciras in the Huila department, a police officer was killed. Police officers and civilians were also injured. Other attacks occurred in the Cauca department. The president said he intended to reinforce security forces and introduce special measures to prevent new attacks and restore control over the territories.

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