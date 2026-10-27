Miguel Armando Castellanos Serrano, a reserve major in the National Police, former city government secretary and prospective candidate in the mayoral election, was shot dead in the Colombian city of Cucuta. The attack occurred during the day on October 26 near a gas station on the Western Ring Road in the El Portico area.

As The Rio Times reports, Castellanos got out of his car to speak with a man on a motorcycle, after which he was shot dead. Law enforcement described the incident as an attack carried out by a hired killer. A minor who was with Castellanos was unharmed.

Investigation into the attack

The incident was confirmed by the Cucuta Metropolitan Police and the city administration. No arrests in the case have been reported so far, and the investigation is ongoing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Jorge Quintero, the security secretary of the Norte de Santander department, announced a reward of 50 million Colombian pesos for information that would assist the investigation. This is approximately $16,000. Authorities did not name individuals suspected of involvement in the attack.

Castellanos' career

Castellanos served as Cucuta's government secretary — an official responsible for the city's security and internal affairs — until his resignation in January 2026. Before that, he served for more than 21 years in Colombia's National Police and entered the reserve with the rank of major. He was also the brother of former senator Jairo Castellanos.

Cucuta is the administrative center of the Norte de Santander department and is located near the border with Venezuela. The attack took place on a road leading toward the municipality of Los Patios and the city of Bucaramanga.

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