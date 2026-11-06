On November 1, 49-year-old Mexican federal judge Luis Benítez Alcántara was detained in Colombia. The United States has requested his extradition and, according to U.S. officials, accuses him in a case involving the alleged receipt of $2 million from drug traffickers, Mexico News Daily reports.

U.S. accusations

According to U.S. officials, Benítez received money for rulings that helped secure the release from custody of Canadian citizen Andrew Clark. U.S. officials described Clark as the second most influential member of a transnational criminal organization that, according to the United States, was led by former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan James Wedding.

Clark was detained in Mexico in October 2024 on U.S. charges of drug trafficking, murder and attempted murder. The United States submitted an extradition request in November of the same year. Benítez presided over the extradition proceedings and, in February 2025, issued rulings that directly helped secure Clark's release, U.S. officials claim.

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Nine counts

Clark was detained again several days later and was subsequently extradited to the United States. There, he is charged, among other things, with distribution and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, as well as crimes related to murder and attempted murder.

A U.S. grand jury brought nine counts against Benítez of being an accessory after the fact. The U.S. Department of Justice also accuses him of aiding and abetting drug trafficking and murder. If convicted, the judge could face up to 15 years in prison on each count. According to the publication, he is the first Mexican federal judge to be charged by the United States.

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