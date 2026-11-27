Researchers at Columbia University analyzed recordings of the activity of individual neurons in 43 areas of the mouse cerebral cortex and concluded that most such cells do not have only one narrow function. As ScienceDaily reports, neurons are generally capable of responding to different types of information, although specialized cells also exist.

Recordings from 43 cortical areas

For the analysis, the scientists used data from the International Brain Laboratory consortium. They focused on mice performing the same task in order to compare cell activity under identical experimental conditions. Previously, studies of this issue often differed in animal species, brain areas and the nature of tasks, which led to differing conclusions about neuron specialization.

At the same time, the work revealed differences between cortical areas. In primary sensory zones, including those that process visual information, neurons more often showed specialized responses. In other areas of the cortex, the activity of individual cells was much more diverse.

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Different cells process information in their own way

The authors note that the regional organization of the brain is nevertheless preserved: based on a neuron's responses during a task, it was possible to determine with high accuracy which functional module it belonged to. However, belonging to such a module did not mean that a cell responded to only one characteristic. In addition, the activity patterns of most neurons rarely replicated the patterns of other cells.

According to the researchers, a single neuron can simultaneously respond, for example, to an object's color and shape. Groups of such cells form multidimensional representations that allow the brain to distinguish several properties of objects and reuse combinations of neural activity for different tasks.

The article, titled Rarely categorical and highly separable: how neural representations change along the cortical hierarchy, was published in the journal Nature. Next, the team plans to work with a research group at the California Institute of Technology to determine whether human neurons have similar properties and to find out whether the degree of cell specialization depends on the requirements of a particular task.

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