In Costa Rica’s capital, San José, on November 8, trade unions, civic movements and residents held a march demanding that the state repay its debt to the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), the state social insurance fund. Participants set off from La Merced Park and marched to the fund’s headquarters; police were stationed along the route.

As The Rio Times reports, the CCSS manages the country’s public clinics, hospitals and pension programs. The protest took place after an October ruling by the Constitutional Chamber of Costa Rica’s Supreme Court.

Court ruling

The court ordered the Ministry of Finance to pay the CCSS 68.986 billion Costa Rican colons — about $153 million. The debt concerns the disability, old age and death insurance pension scheme (IVM), which pays basic pensions. According to the publication, the debt had not been paid since 2018.

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The Constitutional Chamber rejected the ministry’s request for additional time to make the payment and ordered that the funds be allocated in an extraordinary budget.

Other demands of participants

César López, an activist from the Liga Cívica Nacional civic organization, estimated the state’s total debt to the CCSS at about 4.6 trillion colons, or $10.2 billion. This is his estimate, not an officially established amount.

Participants also opposed bills that, in their view, could weaken the fund’s financial position and change the composition of its board of directors. They demanded that the government appoint Rocío Alfaro to the CCSS board as a workers’ representative for the 2026–2030 term. The Constitutional Chamber had previously overturned the government’s refusal to appoint her.

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