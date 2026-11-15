A new solar power plant was opened in July in the city of Ferkessédougou in northern Côte d’Ivoire. It is expected to generate nearly 90 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually.

Video report on the new station

The new facility and the country’s solar targets are covered in a France 24 video report published on November 15, 2026. Video author Julia Guggenheim visited the station in Ferkessédougou. The report is 2 minutes and 6 seconds long.

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Dependence on fossil fuels

Côte d’Ivoire is heavily dependent on fossil fuels. The report examines whether the country can transition to solar energy to make energy consumption more environmentally friendly and sustainable. France 24 describes the plant as new. The station is located in the north of the country. France 24 presents its opening in July in the context of seeking an alternative to fossil fuels.

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