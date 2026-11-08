In Krakow, Poland, two surgeons — Dr. Mateusz Wierdak and Professor Michał Pędziwiatr — helped wounded police officers and the attacker after a shootout at the intersection of Stradomska and Dietla streets. The medics witnessed the end of the police chase, RMF24 reports.

Assistance at the scene

According to Professor Pędziwiatr, he and Wierdak were having lunch with their families at a restaurant near the intersection. After hearing gunshots, they took shelter in a pharmacy. When the shooting stopped, the doctors ran to the wounded.

Pędziwiatr said that two police officers were conscious and had gunshot wounds to the chest. The attacker also had wounds to the abdomen, thigh and chest and, according to the doctor, was conscious as well. In addition, a passing driver who found himself in the line of fire sustained a head injury; the surgeon described his condition as serious.

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Involvement of other medics and police officers

Wierdak attended to one of the wounded police officers: he covered him with his own coat and dressed his wounds. Police officers gave the medics dressing materials to stop the bleeding. A police officer with medical training and a female doctor also joined the effort.

According to RMF24, 16 victims were taken to six Krakow hospitals. One person was in serious condition, while the attacker’s condition was assessed as critical. The prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into an act of a terrorist nature.

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