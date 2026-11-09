Krakow cancels Independence Day run after shooting — RMF24

In Krakow, Poland, the traditional Krakow Independence Run, scheduled for November 11, will not take place in its usual format in the city center. Organizers canceled the mass event after Saturday's shooting, citing security considerations and a possible shortage of services needed to hold it.

Participants' safety

As RMF24 reports, holding the run with the participation of several thousand people requires the involvement of the police, municipal guard and fire service. Organizers assume that following the latest tragic events, personnel from these services may be assigned to other tasks related to the safety of Krakow residents.

At the same time, the organizers said they had not received official notification that the services would refuse to provide security for the run. However, they decided not to risk holding the event under conditions in which the number of available security forces could prove insufficient.

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Virtual format or postponing the start

Registered participants were offered two options. The first is participation in a virtual run over a distance of 5 or 10 kilometers. The distance can be completed anywhere and at a convenient time, but no later than November 14. To do so, participants must register their start in advance.

Participants will also be able to collect their race packs at the competition mini-office at the MOS Zachód stadium during the hours specified in the regulations. The second option is to transfer participation, at no extra charge, to the next Krakow Independence Run, which will take place in 2027.

One of the options must be selected by 23:59 on November 9. Participants who do not report their decision by that time will automatically be registered for the virtual run.

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