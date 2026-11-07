Shooting in Krakow claims at least five lives — France 24

At least five people were killed in a shooting near Krakow’s main market square in southern Poland. France 24 reported this on Saturday, November 7, citing local police.

Gunman detained

According to police, the gunman was detained while attempting to flee. The source does not specify the circumstances or motive of the shooting.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prime minister’s reaction

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on social media platform X that police are investigating the shooting. He also said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is keeping him informed about the situation.

France 24 published this report on November 7, 2026, as breaking news and said it would update it as new information becomes available. In a photo published by the outlet, emergency services are working near the shooting scene. The France 24 report was produced jointly with Reuters.

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