In Krakow, Poland, more modest ceremonies are being held on November 11 to mark National Independence Day, on the final day of mourning after Saturday's attack on the Main Market Square. Until the end of the day, city flags will be flown at half-mast or tied with black ribbons. According to Polsat News, six people were killed in the attack and another 15 were injured, including two police officers.

As the outlet reports, the 24-year-old attacker drove a car onto the square on Saturday and then opened fire with an automatic weapon at random passers-by. Police stopped him by using weapons; the man died in hospital on Monday morning.

Shortened ceremony in Krakow

At 10:00, a Mass for the Homeland is scheduled at Wawel Cathedral, while official events will take place at noon at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Matejko Square. Participants will perform the national anthem and silently lay wreaths and flowers. At the same time, part of the military ceremony has been cancelled, including the changing of the guard of honor, a salute, a roll call of remembrance, and a military parade.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The day before, temporary reinforced-concrete barriers were installed on streets leading to the Main Market Square and the Small Market Square to limit the possibility of cars entering the places most frequented by tourists. In the Lesser Poland Voivodeship, 136 patriotic, cultural, and sporting events have been registered.

Events in Warsaw and Szczecin

In Warsaw, the main state ceremony will take place at noon at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The 36th Independence Run, the Independence March, and the “Common Independent” folk concert at the Citadel are also planned. Traffic and parking restrictions are expected in the city center due to the events.

In Szczecin, the M/F Bursztyn Unity ferry will be christened with the participation of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, ministers, and representatives of local authorities. The nearly 200-meter ro-pax ferry is to begin regular sailings on November 18 between Świnoujście and Ystad, Sweden. The vessel is designed to carry more than 250 trucks and trailers as well as 400 passengers.

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