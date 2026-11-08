Six people were killed and another 16 were injured, some of them critically, in a shooting on the Main Market Square in Krakow, Poland. According to Der Spiegel, the shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon in the city center.

Shooting on the Main Market Square

Police believe that a 24-year-old Polish man fired indiscriminately at passers-by from a car. Two police officers stopped the attacker with several shots. During the shootout, they were also seriously wounded by the attacker's bullets.

According to police spokesperson Katarzyna Cisło, the shooter was dressed in military-style clothing and used military weapons. Law enforcement officers found a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition in his car.

A British citizen among the dead

Among the six people killed were four women and two men. One of them was a British citizen. The injured are citizens of Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Russia.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the evening, police found three more dead people at the suspected attacker's residence — his parents and sister. According to preliminary investigative findings, they were also shot dead.

Investigators examine the motive

Investigators are establishing the reasons why the man opened fire. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said that everything points to the possible influence of far-right ideology on the shooter, and this will also be examined as part of the investigation.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki called the incident an unprecedented terrorist act. A two-day mourning period was declared in the country the following day.

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