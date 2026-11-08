In Krakow, Poland, a second police officer wounded while detaining the attacker after the shooting on the Main Square has been brought out of a coma. Tomasz Waszczuk, spokesperson for the Krakow District Prosecutor’s Office, said this on Polsat News, Interia reports.

Condition of the wounded police officers

According to the outlet, senior constables Jakub Kulik and Artur Morański were injured while detaining the attacker. Waszczuk stated that both wounded law enforcement officers had been brought out of comas. Earlier, the voivode of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Krzysztof Jan Klęczar, reported that one of them had been brought out of a medically induced coma.

Both police officers underwent surgery. Their condition was assessed as serious but stable. Interia does not specify which of the two law enforcement officers was the last to be brought out of a coma.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Before joining the police, Jakub Kulik served in the 18th Bielsko Airborne Battalion and is a member of the voluntary fire brigade in Leszczyny in Bielsko-Biała. Representatives of the 6th Airborne Brigade called on those willing to donate blood for the wounded law enforcement officer.

Shooting on the Main Square

The shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon on Krakow’s Main Square. According to Interia, six people were killed, while another 16 people, including the 24-year-old attacker, were taken to hospitals.

As of Sunday, 14 of the 16 wounded remained in Krakow hospitals. The Regional Blood Donation and Blood Treatment Center in Krakow reported that it had sufficient supplies of blood and its components for all patients.

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